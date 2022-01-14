Russia arrests REvil ransomware gang

The Russian Federal Security Service said Jan. 14 it shut down operations of REvil, one of the top ransomware gangs worldwide.

The Russian authorities raided 25 addresses across the country belonging to 14 suspected members of the organized crime group. They seized more than 426 million rubles (about $6 million), 500,000 euros, $600,000, as well as computer equipment, cryptocurrency wallets and 20 luxury cars.

The detained members of REvil were charged with "illegal circulation of means of payment" under Russia's criminal code.

The Russian Federal Security Service said the ransomware gang has "ceased to exist" and the IT infrastructure it used for crime has been neutralized.



The gang is believed to be responsible for some of the most severe cyberattacks in 2021, including the strikes on the Colonial Pipeline, meat supplier JBS and software firm Kaseya.