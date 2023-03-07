Ransomware gang posts breast cancer patient photos from Pennsylvania health network to dark web

BlackCat ransomware gang posted screenshots of patient diagnoses and pictures of breast cancer patients undressed from the waist up from Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network, BankInfoSecurity reported March 6.

The group posted the photos to its dark leak site with a message to Lehigh Valley stating "we have been in your network a long time and have had time to study your business." "We have stolen your confidential information and are ready to publish it."

On Feb. 22, Lehigh Valley Health Network President and CEO Brian Nester said the health network was targeted by BlackCat on Feb. 6.

The group was able to get into Lehigh Valley's computer system that is used for patient images for radiation oncology treatment.

According to Mr. Nester, BlackCat demanded a ransom payment, but Lehigh Valley refused to pay it and said it was working with cybersecurity experts to evaluate the situation further.

Lehigh Valley Health Network did not respond to the publication's request for comment.