Ransomware gang behind Change Healthcare attack faces setback

BlackCat, the Russian ransomware gang behind the Change Healthcare cyberattack, had its website go down, CyberScoop reported March 1.

On the afternoon of March 1, the website of BlackCat, also known as ALPHV, went down. According to the publication, the cause of the outage is unknown.

In December, the FBI claimed to have seized some of the site's infrastructure, but BlackCat bounced back from the seizure, CyberScoop reported.

BlackCat is currently claiming to have stolen 6 terabytes' worth of Change Healthcare data. The allegedly stolen data includes medical records, patient Social Security numbers and information on active military personnel.