Ransomware attack temporarily shuts down Georgia hospital's phone lines, computer systems

Cordele, Ga.-based Crisp Regional Health Services is experiencing phone system downtime after being hit by a ransomware attack Jan. 27, according to WALB News.

The hospital said it discovered the ransomware attack when "nurses started seeing files encrypted," on some of its computer systems. Crisp Regional is still working to restore its phone lines as of 1:45 p.m., CST Jan. 29, a hospital spokesperson told Becker's Hospital Review.

"Workflow was never compromised, patient care was never compromised," the hospital said, according to WALB News. "We deployed radios throughout the hospital so that our departments and directors would have access to each other."

Crisp Regional is working with external cybersecurity professionals and forensic investigators to examine the systems and determine what, if any, patient information was potentially accessed or acquired as a result of the incident. The hospital is also reviewing its technical controls and looking into additional platforms for educating staff to prevent future cybersecurity incidents.

