Ransomware attack shuts down Indiana health system's network

Franklin, Ind.-based Johnson Memorial Health was struck Oct. 2 by a ransomware attack that disabled its computer network.

The health system is working with the FBI and cybersecurity experts to restore its computer operations, according to a news release. The health system said ransomware attacks take time to resolve, so it may be several days before its computer systems are fully operational.

No appointments or surgeries have been canceled, the health system said. Patients are expected to receive services as scheduled, but it's recommended patients arrive earlier than normal, as registration processes are expected to be slower.