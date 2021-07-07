Ransomware attack on revenue cycle vendor exposes 1.2 million patients, employees

A ransomware attack on Practicefirst Medical Management Solutions and PBS Medcode has left more than 1 million people exposed after hackers stole patient files.

The vendor provides billing and coding services on behalf of hospitals and health systems, according to a data breach notice posted by Maine's attorney general.

Four things to know:

Hackers infiltrated Practicefirst's systems Dec. 25 and launched a ransomware attack. The firm discovered the breach on Dec. 30. Hackers tried to steal files with patient and employee information.



Upon discovering the attack, the vendor shut down its systems, changed passwords, alerted law enforcement and hired cybersecurity experts.



An investigation discovered that hackers copied protected health information, exposing 1,210,688 people. Stolen data includes names, Social Security numbers, bank account information, treatment-related information and more.



In response to the attack, the firm is deploying additional security protocols to protect its network, email environment and computer systems.





