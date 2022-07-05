Ransomware attack on finance company affects 600 hospitals, practices

More than 600 healthcare organizations have been affected by a February data breach on accounts receivable management company Professional Finance Company's network.

On February 26, Professional Finance Company, which provides services to healthcare organizations, learned that an unauthorized party had accessed personal information stored on its system.

Patient information obtained in the Professional Finance Company breach includes first and last names, addresses, accounts receivable balances, and information regarding payments made to accounts. In some cases, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, health insurance information and medical treatment information were compromised.

Some of the hospitals possibly affected include:

Banner Fort Collins (Colo.) Medical Center





Dover, Del.-based BayHealth Hospital





Maryville, Tenn.-based Blount Memorial Hospital





Carson City, Nev.-based Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

The full list can be found here.