Ransomware attack knocks South Carolina hospital's computer systems offline

Newberry (S.C.) County Memorial Hospital is upgrading its security measures after a February ransomware attack forced the hospital to revert to manual procedures, according to local CBS affiliate WSPA.

A third-party forensics team is investigating the incident, but the hospital said there has been no indication of unauthorized access to patient data or data exfiltration to date, according to the March 11 report.

Newberry County Memorial Hospital had a full backup of its data and systems and was able to restore all encrypted data without paying the ransom, according to the hospital's Feb. 25 media statement.

More articles on cybersecurity:

CISO outlines additional cybersecurity challenges of working in a rural hospital

Health data hacking incidents spike 42% during pandemic: report

Hackers steal health data of 50,000 patients from Pace Program claim company

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.