Ransomware attack hits more than 59,000 patients at Vermont health center

A Vermont health center recently experienced a ransomware attack that affected 59,381 patients, it reported Aug. 11 to the HHS Office of Civil Rights.

On Jun 13, Morrisville, Vt.-based Lamoille Health Partners discovered that an unauthorized third party had locked some of its files, it said in a notice on its website. The federally qualified health center said it then began restoring the files from backups.

Lamoille Health Partners said the hackers may have accessed or taken documents that included patients' names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and health insurance and medical treatment information. It said it is notifying affected individuals, but it doesn't know if any of their data has been misused.