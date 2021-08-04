Ransomware attack forces Indiana hospital to divert patients 

Indianapolis-based Eskenazi Health shut down its IT network and went on diversion early Aug. 4 in response to an attempted ransomware attack, the hospital confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review.

The hospital shut down its network around 3:30 a.m. Aug. 4 "out of an abundance of caution" and to maintain the safety of patient care, an Eskenazi Health spokesperson told Becker's. The hospital also is diverting ambulances because of the cybersecurity incident.

Eskenazi confirmed that no patient or employee data has been compromised by the attack, according to local NBC affiliate WTHR, and it is currently working to bring systems back online.

"We are working system by system with a high level of due diligence to analyze all systems before bringing them back online," the hospital spokesperson told Becker's. "We appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue our process of thorough evaluation and restoring functionality."