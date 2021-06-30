Ransomware attack exposes PHI of 38,000 Georgia fertility clinic patients 

Atlanta-based Reproductive Biology Associates recently began notifying 38,000 patients that their protected health information was exposed during an April ransomware attack, according to a June 30 CBS 46 News report.

The fertility clinic said it discovered the data breach April 16 when employees found that an embryology data file had been encrypted and was inaccessible. Reproductive Biology Associates shut down the affected computer server the same day to cut off the hackers' access.

The hackers broke into the clinic's computer servers April 10, gaining access to patients' names, Social Security numbers, addresses, lab results and information related to the handling of human tissue.

As a result of the breach, Reproductive Biology Associates is offering the affected individuals free identity-monitoring services.