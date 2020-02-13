Ransomware attack at Kansas medical group may have exposed 17K patient files

Great Bend, Kan.-based Central Kansas Orthopedic Group began notifying 17,214 patients that their information may have been exposed in a ransomware attack.

In November, Central Kansas Orthopedic Group discovered that an unauthorized third party had deployed ransomware on its computers. While Central Kansas Orthopedic Group refused to pay the ransom demand, the group was able to restore its system from available backups.

All medical records were properly restored. There is no evidence that patient data was removed from its system or that the data has been misused. Since contacting a third-party forensic company, Central Kansas Orthopedic Group is working to enhance its overall security platform and security protocols.

Patient data that may have been exposed included addresses, dates of birth, driver's license numbers, health information, referring providers, health insurance numbers, Social Security numbers and email addresses.

