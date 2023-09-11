Prospect Medical unsure if patient data was breached in attack

Lawyers representing Culver City, Calif.-based Prospect Medical Holdings told the state attorney general's office that the organization is unsure if patients' protected health information was compromised from an Aug. 3 cyberattack, Hartford Business Journal reported Sept. 11.

The letters also said that not all of Prospect's systems are back online.

"Prospect Medical's information technology teams are continuing to work around-the-clock to securely restore access to its system as quickly and safely as possible, and in a manner that prioritizes its ability to provide patient care," the health system's attorney, Sara Goldstein, wrote in an Aug. 21 letter to Attorney General William Tong's office.

Prospect Medical Holdings, a 16-hospital system, was hit by a ransomware attack on Aug. 3. The attack affected multiple of its affiliates, including Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health and Eastern Connecticut Health Network.

During the attack, the hospitals had to divert emergency care for more than 24 hours, shut down its EHR and cancel elective surgeries, according to the publication.