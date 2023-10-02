Prospect hospitals continue to face fallout from cyberattack

The August cyberattack targeting Culver City, Calif.-based Prospect Medical Holdings' Connecticut facilities has left a financial strain on the hospitals as some computer systems are still not restored, CT Mirror reported Oct. 1.

Hospitals announced systems had been restored on Sept. 12, however, hospital officials also told a group of legislators that they are still relying on paper checks to pay vendors.

Additionally, the attack knocked out the hospital's ability to bill for Medicaid, forcing them to receive a $7.5 million advance from the state Department of Social Services.

So far, the state has received $1.9 million back from the hospitals for the advance payment.

The financial fallout from the cyberattack has raised concerns that it could threaten Yale New Haven's acquisition of the hospitals.