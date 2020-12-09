Presbyterian Health Plan misdirected mailing incident exposes 3,500+ individuals' info

Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Health Plan recently mailed letters to more than 3,000 members of its health plan to notify them of a previous misdirected mailing incident that may have exposed some of the protected health information.

The health plan reported the data breach to HHS Nov. 23 as affecting 3,557 individuals. In a noticed published on its website, Presbyterian Health Plan said the misdirected mailing occurred Oct. 1 and involved a letter being sent to some members under their name but with a different member's address.

The misdirected letter contained information including member names and reminders about recommended health screening for managing their healthcare treatment. The mailing did not include Social Security numbers, financial or any other information contained in medical systems, according to the notice.

