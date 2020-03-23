Phishing attacks during COVID-19 outbreak up 40%

As organizations take their workforces remote, the number of phishing scams and spam have spiked, according to CNBC.

CNBC conducted a flash survey last week of members on its Technology Executive Council. Council members serve in senior technology positions at large companies, governments and nonprofit organizations.

More than one-third (36 percent) of respondents reported that cyber threats have increased as employees work remotely. One organization has seen phishing and other cyberattacks spike by 40 percent.

The level of cyber risks is likely to become higher in the upcoming weeks, per the survey.

“We are hearing from many clients and law enforcement that the level of cyberattacks, phishing attempts and scams occurring in light of COVID-19 has grown dramatically,” said Miriam Wugmeister, partner and co-chair of law firm Morrison & Foerster’s global privacy and data security group to CNBC. “The bad guys know that every IT department and every cybersecurity group is currently overwhelmed and stretched.”

