Pennsylvania hospital data breach affects 169,000

Warren (Pa.) General Hospital reported a data breach affecting nearly 169,000 patients.

The hospital first identified the suspicious network activity on Sept. 24. After securing its network, the hospital determined that the unauthorized individual accessed its network between Sept. 15 and Sept. 23, according to a Nov. 9 Warren General Hospital data breach notice.

The information affected by the breach included Social Security numbers, names, financial account information, payment card information, health insurance claims information and payment card information. According to a posting with the HHS, the breach was caused by hacking.