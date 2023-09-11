Pennsylvania health system CISO looks to launch ransomware board game

Aaron Weismann, the chief information security officer of Radnor Township, Penn.-based Main Line Health, is looking to launch Guardians of the Grid, a ransomware board game that simulates a cyberattack.

Mr. Weismann created a Kickstarter campaign to fundraise for the board game; if the campaign reaches a stretch goal, then it will include a healthcare industry-specific module. The game is a competition between a red team of hackers and a blue team of defenders.

Each board game includes 416 playing cards with an explanation of a cybersecurity attack or defense tactic.

If the game reaches its first stretch goal of $50,000 raised, it will include booster packs that will allow the red team to play as real-life cybercriminal gangs such as LockBit and BlackCat. The Kickstarter campaign is looking to raise $20,000.

"I think tabletop exercises are effective at training staff how to respond to real-life cyberattacks. They take the edge off one of the most catastrophic events that can happen to an organization," Mr. Weismann told Becker's in October 2022. "When a ransomware attack hits, people can grab their incident response workbook and say, 'I know what to do.' Along those lines, they provide really great opportunities for information security awareness. You can easily tie phishing, web browsing, portable media, insider threat and other potentially risky organizational activities."