Patient information goes missing at California hospital

Patients' protected health information has gone missing from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

On Dec. 12, the hospital learned that a paper logbook from a clinic at the hospital went missing. The logbook contained patient information such as names, dates of birth, gender, medical record numbers, dates seen at the clinic, dates of collection of specimens, reasons for specimen, results of specimen, and/or whether a result was received, according to an April 5 notice from Zuckerberg San Francisco General.

Patients who visited Zuckerberg San Francisco General's clinic between January 11, 2022 and December 12, 2023, are those affected, according to the hospital.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General said there was no access to patient health or financial information and said there has been no indication that any of the information in the stolen logbook was misused.

The hospital did not mention how many patients were possibly affected.

Since the incident, Zuckerberg San Francisco General has conducted policy reviews and additional security training with staff.