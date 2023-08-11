Over 600,000 people caught in healthcare debt collector data breach

HHS is investigating Radius Global Solutions for a hacking/IT incident within its network server that has affected over 600,000 individuals.

Radius provides customer engagement and technology services for debt collection, and it is one of the several thousand organizations that uses the MOVEit web transfer application.

On June 1, Radius was made aware that cybercriminals exploited a security vulnerability within the MOVEit application, and immediately began an investigation.

The investigation revealed documents had been accessed, and the breached information may include patients' names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, health insurance provider, treatment codes, treatment locations and treatment payment history, according to an Aug. 8 notice from Radius Global Solutions.

Radius has identified and reviewed the accessed documents and notified the 600,794 affected individuals. They are being offered free identity monitoring and protection services for two years.