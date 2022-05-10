Omnicell reports ransomware incident

Omnicell reported that some of its information technology systems were affected by ransomware.

On May 4, Omnicell, a provider of medication management and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, determined that a ransomware attack had affected some of its services, products and internal systems, according to a SEC filing.

Omnicell took steps to implement its business continuity plans to restore and support continued operations. An investigation into the incident was also launched.

Omnicell has yet to determine the extent of the effect of the attack on operations or whether the incident would have a material effect on financial results.