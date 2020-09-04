OCR updates HIPAA resources for cloud computing, mobile health apps: 3 details

HHS' Office for Civil Rights on Sept. 1 updated its previous Health App Developer Portal and changed it to a HIPAA resource page for cloud computing, mobile health apps and application programming interfaces.

Three details:

1. The updated web page offers mobile health developers and other health IT stakeholders resources on the intersection of health tech and HIPAA privacy and security protections.

2. The updates aim to help providers and health IT developers better understand what HIPAA regulations they must follow and how they apply to different mobile health apps, including HIPAA Right of Access and APIs.

3. The new webpage also covers guidelines to help HIPAA-covered entities and business associates such as cloud services providers discern how they can use cloud-computing technologies while meeting still meeting HIPAA compliance.

Click here to view the new resources.

More articles on cybersecurity:

Roper St. Francis employee email hack exposes 6,000 patient medical records

Nearly 800,000 health records breached in August

Advocate Aurora Health vendor error compromises 1,908 patients' info: 5 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.