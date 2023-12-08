Norton Healthcare confirms ransomware attack

Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare confirmed that the May ‘cyber incident’ that led the health system to shut down its network briefly was a ransomware attack.

After an investigation, the health system concluded that the unauthorized party had access to certain network storage devices between May 7 and May 9. However, the health system found no evidence that the attackers accessed its EHR or MyChart system, according to a Dec. 8 Norton Healthcare news release.

The health system is offering two years of free credit monitoring services to affected individuals. The HHS breach submission said that 501 individuals were affected in the attack.