North Carolina hospital suffers data breach

Fayetteville, N.C.-based Cape Fear Valley Health disclosed that it suffered a data breach affecting 1,943 patients, The Fayetteville Observer reported Oct. 20.

An unauthorized party copied patient information that was being handled by Westat. Most of the 1,943 patients were treated between February 2023 and May 2023. Patients' names, addresses, date of birth and diagnoses were copied.

Westat was using MOVEIt software, a file transfer tool that ransomware gangs have exploited vulnerabilities. The company's investigation concluded that the unauthorized party copied the data sometime between May 28 and May 29, 2023.