Newman Regional Health notifies patients of breach that exposed personal information

Emporia, Kan.-based Newman Regional Health notified patients that a 2021 email breach exposed patient health information.

According to Newman's website, the hospital identified that there was unauthorized access to "a limited number of email accounts" between Jan. 26, 2021, and Nov. 23, 2021.

The emails contained identifiable protected health information of patients, including names, dates of birth, medical record or other identification numbers, addresses, phone numbers, e-mail addresses, limited heath, treatment or insurance information and employee information.

The health system also said Social Security numbers or financial information may have been obtained from a limited group of patients.

Newman Regional Health did not specify how many patients were affected by the breach, but said it has found no evidence indicating that the information has been misused.