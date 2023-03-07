New York medical center switches EHR vendors after third-party data breach

Jamestown, N.Y.-based The Chautauqua Center is notifying patients that some of their protected health information was compromised when its medical records provider WebPT experienced a data breach, WRFA reported March 6.

On Jan. 20, WebPT told Chautauqua Physical and Occupational Therapy that 747 of its patients' personal information was made available to other healthcare facilities.

WebPT said the exposure happened on Dec. 22, 2022, as a result of an upgrade to its records.

WebPT said the information was not released to the public, and that access was limited to certain healthcare facilities who were using WebPT.

Within 19 hours, WebPT disabled access to the records.

Chautauqua Physical and Occupational Therapy is notifying all affected patients and has ended its partnership with WebPT.

Chautauqua Physical and Occupational Therapy has now switched to Athenahealth's EHR system.