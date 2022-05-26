New Jersey health system notifies patients of data breach

Camden, N.J.-based Cooper University Health Care notified patients about a data breach that may have compromised the protected health information of some patients.

On Dec. 13, 2021, the health system learned that an employee's email account had been accessed without authorization on Nov. 24, 2021, according to a May 25 press release.

An investigation conducted May 10 determined that the email account contained patient health information including names, dates of birth, medical professional's names, diagnosis and treatment information, billing and claims information, and medical record numbers.

The health system did not identify how many patients were affected, but said it has no evidence that any of the potentially affected information was accessed, disclosed or misused as a result of the incident.

On May 24, Cooper University Health Care began notifying all affected patients.