Nevada hospital reports data breach affecting 3,000 patients

Battle Mountain (Nev.) General Hospital reported a data breach affecting around 3,000 patients in late March, according to HHS.

The hospital reported unauthorized access to a company workstation Jan. 25, and found patients' sensitive information including birth dates, Social Security numbers and medical history was breached.

Battle Mountain terminated the unauthorized remote access and worked with cybersecurity experts to investigate. The hospital has added security measures to strengthen its systems and is working with cybersecurity experts to review and improve security protocols.

"I am deeply sorry for what has happened, and sincerely apologies for the understandable distress this incident may cause those affected. I am fully committed to making it right," said Jason Bleak, CEO of the hospital, in a prepared statement.