Nearly 700,000 health records breached in October

In October, 35 organizations reported to HHS a total of 692,490 individuals being affected by data breaches.

Here are the organizations that reported data breaches to HHS during October. They are organized chronologically based on the date the breach was reported to HHS.

Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine Health System (Cleveland): 118,874 individuals affected



Presbyterian Healthcare Services (Albuquerque, N.M.): 193,223 individuals affected



Virginia Cancer Institute (Richmond, Va.): 6,258 individuals affected



Practice Transformation Solutions (Richmond, Va.): 1,016 individuals affected



Beaufort (S.C.) Memorial Hospital: 12,636 individuals affected



Premier Health Partners (Dayton, Ohio): 749 individuals affected



Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): 1,614 individuals affected



Body by Ravi Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics (Houston): 2,618 individuals affected



Clinical & Forensic Consultation (Bristol, Tenn.): 1,360 individuals affected



The Opportunity Alliance (South Portland, Maine): 4,500 individuals affected



McLaren Oakland (Mich.): 2,219 individuals affected



Milestone Electric (Garland, Texas): 4,973 individuals affected



Cedar County, Iowa Board of Supervisors (Tipton): 1,138 individuals affected



Einstein Healthcare Network (Philadelphia): 1,821 individuals affected



Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin Community Physicians (Milwaukee): 3,074 individuals affected



Greenwich (Conn.) Hospital: 95,000 individuals affected



Georgia Department of Human Services (Atlanta): 45,732 individuals affected



The Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee): 5,655 individuals affected



Coast Dental (Tampa, Fla.): 1,700 individuals affected



Health and Wellness Clinic (Edmonds, Wash.): 885 individuals affected



Practice Transformation Solutions (Richmond, Va.): 1,678 (its second reporting in October)



Lawrence + Memorial Hospital (New London, Conn.): 21,617 individuals affected



Heavenly Hands Family Medical Clinic (Dallas): 2,000 individuals affected



Passavant Memorial Homes (Warrendale, Pa.): 25,000 individuals affected



Mary Rutan Hospital (Bellefontaine, Ohio): 1,677 individuals affected



Stamford (Conn.) Hospital: 1,050 individuals affected



WellMed (San Antonio, Texas): 591 individuals affected



Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor): 1,062 individuals affected



DJO Global (Vista, Calif.): 3,429 individuals affected



Geisinger (Danville, Pa.): 86,412 individuals affected



Arkansas Otolaryngology Center (North Little Rock): 12,000 individuals affected



Perry County Memorial Hospital (Perryville, Mo.): 501 individuals affected



Lycoming-Clinton Joinder Board (Williamsport, Pa.): 14,500 individuals affected



Centerstone of Indiana (Bloomington): 11,638 individuals affected



Jemez Health & Human Services (Jemez Pueblo, N.M.): 4,290 individuals affected

More articles on cybersecurity:

400 hospitals allegedly in hackers' crosshairs: 7 updates

Missouri hospital notifies patients of employee email hack exposing PHI: 5 things to know

Former Trillium Health IT employee allegedly stole co-workers' private info, nude photos

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.