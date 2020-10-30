Nearly 700,000 health records breached in October
In October, 35 organizations reported to HHS a total of 692,490 individuals being affected by data breaches.
Here are the organizations that reported data breaches to HHS during October. They are organized chronologically based on the date the breach was reported to HHS.
- Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine Health System (Cleveland): 118,874 individuals affected
- Presbyterian Healthcare Services (Albuquerque, N.M.): 193,223 individuals affected
- Virginia Cancer Institute (Richmond, Va.): 6,258 individuals affected
- Practice Transformation Solutions (Richmond, Va.): 1,016 individuals affected
- Beaufort (S.C.) Memorial Hospital: 12,636 individuals affected
- Premier Health Partners (Dayton, Ohio): 749 individuals affected
- Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): 1,614 individuals affected
- Body by Ravi Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics (Houston): 2,618 individuals affected
- Clinical & Forensic Consultation (Bristol, Tenn.): 1,360 individuals affected
- The Opportunity Alliance (South Portland, Maine): 4,500 individuals affected
- McLaren Oakland (Mich.): 2,219 individuals affected
- Milestone Electric (Garland, Texas): 4,973 individuals affected
- Cedar County, Iowa Board of Supervisors (Tipton): 1,138 individuals affected
- Einstein Healthcare Network (Philadelphia): 1,821 individuals affected
- Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin Community Physicians (Milwaukee): 3,074 individuals affected
- Greenwich (Conn.) Hospital: 95,000 individuals affected
- Georgia Department of Human Services (Atlanta): 45,732 individuals affected
- The Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee): 5,655 individuals affected
- Coast Dental (Tampa, Fla.): 1,700 individuals affected
- Health and Wellness Clinic (Edmonds, Wash.): 885 individuals affected
- Practice Transformation Solutions (Richmond, Va.): 1,678 (its second reporting in October)
- Lawrence + Memorial Hospital (New London, Conn.): 21,617 individuals affected
- Heavenly Hands Family Medical Clinic (Dallas): 2,000 individuals affected
- Passavant Memorial Homes (Warrendale, Pa.): 25,000 individuals affected
- Mary Rutan Hospital (Bellefontaine, Ohio): 1,677 individuals affected
- Stamford (Conn.) Hospital: 1,050 individuals affected
- WellMed (San Antonio, Texas): 591 individuals affected
- Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor): 1,062 individuals affected
- DJO Global (Vista, Calif.): 3,429 individuals affected
- Geisinger (Danville, Pa.): 86,412 individuals affected
- Arkansas Otolaryngology Center (North Little Rock): 12,000 individuals affected
- Perry County Memorial Hospital (Perryville, Mo.): 501 individuals affected
- Lycoming-Clinton Joinder Board (Williamsport, Pa.): 14,500 individuals affected
- Centerstone of Indiana (Bloomington): 11,638 individuals affected
- Jemez Health & Human Services (Jemez Pueblo, N.M.): 4,290 individuals affected
