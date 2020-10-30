Nearly 700,000 health records breached in October

Katie Adams - Print  | 

In October, 35 organizations reported to HHS a total of 692,490 individuals being affected by data breaches.

Here are the organizations that reported data breaches to HHS during October. They are organized chronologically based on the date the breach was reported to HHS.

  1. Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine Health System (Cleveland): 118,874 individuals affected

  2. Presbyterian Healthcare Services (Albuquerque, N.M.): 193,223 individuals affected

  3. Virginia Cancer Institute (Richmond, Va.): 6,258 individuals affected

  4. Practice Transformation Solutions (Richmond, Va.): 1,016 individuals affected

  5. Beaufort (S.C.) Memorial Hospital: 12,636 individuals affected

  6. Premier Health Partners (Dayton, Ohio): 749 individuals affected

  7. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): 1,614 individuals affected

  8. Body by Ravi Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics (Houston): 2,618 individuals affected

  9. Clinical & Forensic Consultation (Bristol, Tenn.): 1,360 individuals affected

  10. The Opportunity Alliance (South Portland, Maine): 4,500 individuals affected

  11. McLaren Oakland (Mich.): 2,219 individuals affected

  12. Milestone Electric (Garland, Texas): 4,973 individuals affected

  13. Cedar County, Iowa Board of Supervisors (Tipton): 1,138 individuals affected

  14. Einstein Healthcare Network (Philadelphia): 1,821 individuals affected

  15. Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin Community Physicians (Milwaukee): 3,074 individuals affected

  16. Greenwich (Conn.) Hospital: 95,000 individuals affected

  17. Georgia Department of Human Services (Atlanta): 45,732 individuals affected

  18. The Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee): 5,655 individuals affected

  19. Coast Dental (Tampa, Fla.): 1,700 individuals affected

  20. Health and Wellness Clinic (Edmonds, Wash.): 885 individuals affected

  21. Practice Transformation Solutions (Richmond, Va.): 1,678 (its second reporting in October)

  22. Lawrence + Memorial Hospital (New London, Conn.): 21,617 individuals affected

  23. Heavenly Hands Family Medical Clinic (Dallas): 2,000 individuals affected

  24. Passavant Memorial Homes (Warrendale, Pa.):  25,000 individuals affected

  25. Mary Rutan Hospital (Bellefontaine, Ohio): 1,677 individuals affected

  26. Stamford (Conn.) Hospital: 1,050 individuals affected

  27. WellMed (San Antonio, Texas): 591 individuals affected

  28. Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor): 1,062 individuals affected

  29. DJO Global (Vista, Calif.): 3,429 individuals affected

  30. Geisinger (Danville, Pa.): 86,412 individuals affected

  31. Arkansas Otolaryngology Center (North Little Rock): 12,000 individuals affected

  32. Perry County Memorial Hospital (Perryville, Mo.): 501 individuals affected

  33. Lycoming-Clinton Joinder Board (Williamsport, Pa.): 14,500 individuals affected

  34. Centerstone of Indiana (Bloomington): 11,638 individuals affected

  35. Jemez Health & Human Services (Jemez Pueblo, N.M.): 4,290 individuals affected

More articles on cybersecurity:
400 hospitals allegedly in hackers' crosshairs: 7 updates
Missouri hospital notifies patients of employee email hack exposing PHI: 5 things to know
Former Trillium Health IT employee allegedly stole co-workers' private info, nude photos

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers