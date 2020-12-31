Nearly 4M health records breached in December
In December, 40 organizations reported to HHS that more than 3.97 million individuals were affected by data breaches.
Below are the 10 organizations that reported to HHS the highest number of patients being affected by data breaches during December.
- Mednax Services (Sunrise, Fla.): 1.29 million individuals affected
- Dental Care Alliance (Sarasota, Fla.): 1 million individuals affected
- Aetna (Hartford, Conn.): 484,157 individuals affected
- Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh): 299,507 individuals affected
- Amita Health (Chicago): 261,054 individuals affected
- Community Eye Care (Charlotte, N.C.): 149,804 individuals affected
- GenRx Pharmacy (Scottsdale, Ariz.): 137,110 individuals affected
- Wilmington (N.C.) Surgical Associates: 114,834 individuals affected
- Sonoma Valley Healthcare District (Sonoma, Calif.): 69,000 individuals affected
- Nebraska Methodist Health System (Omaha): 39,912 individuals affected
