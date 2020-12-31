Nearly 4M health records breached in December

In December, 40 organizations reported to HHS that more than 3.97 million individuals were affected by data breaches.

Below are the 10 organizations that reported to HHS the highest number of patients being affected by data breaches during December.





Mednax Services (Sunrise, Fla.): 1.29 million individuals affected



Dental Care Alliance (Sarasota, Fla.): 1 million individuals affected



Aetna (Hartford, Conn.): 484,157 individuals affected



Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh): 299,507 individuals affected



Amita Health (Chicago): 261,054 individuals affected



Community Eye Care (Charlotte, N.C.): 149,804 individuals affected



GenRx Pharmacy (Scottsdale, Ariz.): 137,110 individuals affected



Wilmington (N.C.) Surgical Associates: 114,834 individuals affected



Sonoma Valley Healthcare District (Sonoma, Calif.): 69,000 individuals affected



Nebraska Methodist Health System (Omaha): 39,912 individuals affected

