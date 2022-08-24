Nate Lesser, CISO at Children's National Hospital, on the future of healthcare cybersecurity

From increased collaboration with healthcare organizations to more combinations of security operations centers, Nate Lesser, CISO at Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital, made four predictions about what the future of healthcare cybersecurity will involve, VentureBeat reported Aug. 23.

According to Mr. Lesser, the future of healthcare cybersecurity will include:

An increase in hybrid security operations centers.





More combinations of security operations centers and network operations centers activities.





An increased focus on real-time situational awareness that covers the entire enterprise.



More collaboration with other health delivery organizations.

"Attackers will continue to increase their automation and collaboration," said Mr.Lesser. "Defenders need to do the same."