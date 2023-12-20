MyChart remains down for Ardent after Thanksgiving cyberattack

Naomi Diaz -

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services is still working to restore its MyChart system after a Nov. 23 ransomware incident rendered it offline. 

In a cybersecurity update on Ardent's website, the health system said "new systems are coming back online on a regular basis," and that its investigation into the incident is ongoing. Ardent said it's still determining if patient information was compromised as a result of the breach. 

This comes shortly after Ardent said Dec. 6 that it has restored access to its Epic EHR system.

