MU Health Care says snooping employee accessed EHRs

Columbia, Mo.-based University of Missouri Health Care learned that an employee had been inappropriately accessing patient electronic health records between July 2021 and March 2023.

The health system said the now-suspended employee used its electronic health records system to gain access to 736 medical records, according to a breach notification from MU Health Care.

The records the former employee accessed contained patients' names, dates of birth, medical record numbers and limited treatment and clinical information.

MU Health Care says it does not believe patient information obtained was misused; however, it is notifying all affected individuals.