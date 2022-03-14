Missouri hospital notifies patients of December cyberattack

Capital Region Medical Center is notifying patients whose information may have been affected by a December cyberattack.

The Jefferson City, Mo.-based hospital, which is an affiliate of Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care, experienced a disruption to its network systems on Dec. 17.

An investigation found that the files the third party accessed contained patient information, including first and last names, dates of birth, addresses, medical information, health insurance information, driver's license numbers, financial information and Social Security numbers.

Capital Region Medical Center said there is no evidence of fraud or identity theft caused by the incident. The hospital is providing one year of free credit monitoring to patients whose Social Security numbers or driver's license numbers were involved.

The hospital did not disclose how many patients were affected by the incident.