Minnesota family clinic data breach affects 200,000 patients

St. Paul, Minn.-based Entira Family Clinics notified patients Jan. 13 that a data security incident hit its cloud IT service provider, Netgain Technology, affecting approximately 200,000 patients.

The security incident potentially compromised protected information such as name, address, Social Security number and medical history, Entira Family Clinics said on their website. Patient information was accessed by an unknown party, and Entira said there was no evidence it had been misused.

The breach took place Dec. 7, affecting 199,628 patients, according to a breach report filed Jan. 13 with the Maine attorney general. Maine requires all data breaches affecting Maine residents to be reported to its attorney general.

Entira Family Clinics said it is trying to improve security and reduce risk by reviewing and changing policies, practices and procedures related to the security of its systems and servers.

It is also providing complimentary online credit monitoring services for those who have been affected by the breach.