Microsoft alerts hospitals of vulnerabilities in virtual private networks

Microsoft has warned dozens of hospitals of a vulnerability allowing a hacker to exploit their networks in a ransomware attack, according to Law630.

The vulnerabilities are within virtual private networks that hospitals are using as some of their staff work remotely. These "human-level" ransomware attackers could exist on a victim's network for months undetected, Microsoft said.

"To help these hospitals, many already inundated with patients, we sent out a first-of-its-kind targeted notification with important information about the vulnerabilities, how attackers can take advantage of them, and a strong recommendation to apply security updates that will protect them from exploits of these particular vulnerabilities and others," Microsoft's Threat Protection Intelligence Team posted in its blog.

Remote conferencing services company Zoom also has issued warnings about phishing and other cyberattacks, according to Check Point Research. As more people turn to the company's software for meetings, hackers have found a way to join them. Companies and consumers are advised to be cautious of suspicious domain names and emails from unknown senders.

