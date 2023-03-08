Michigan surgery center notifies 15K patients of data breach

Macomb County, Mich.-based Northeast Surgical Group notified 15,298 patients that some of their protected health information was compromised in a data breach.

On Jan. 8, Northeast Surgical Group noticed suspicious activity within its network and launched an investigation, according to a breach notification from Northeast Surgical.

Officials at the surgical center learned that unauthorized individuals accessed files that contained patient information such as names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and, in some cases, dates of birth and medical and treatment information.

Since the incident, Northeast Surgical Group said it has implemented additional monitoring tools to enhance its security.

Northeast Surgical Group said it believes none of the information has been misused, however it will provide free credit monitoring for all affected patients.