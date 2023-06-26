MetroHealth finds employee inappropriately accessed patient records for several years

MetroHealth said it discovered that an employee was inappropriately accessing patient records since 2008, cleveland.com reported June 26.

The Cleveland-based health system said it has disciplined the employee, who was found to have accessed an unknown number of patient records without a work-related reason since 2008. Some of the patient information accessed in those records were names, birthdates and clinical information, according to the publication, although no information was found to have been misused.

"To date, we have no evidence that any information has been misused as a result of this incident," MetroHealth told cleveland.com in a statement. "Disciplinary action was immediately taken in accordance with the System's human resources policies."

The health system said it has notified all patients who were affected and is taking additional precautions to strengthen "privacy processes, procedures and training."