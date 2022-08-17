Medical billing vendor data breach affects more than 942,000 patients

More than 942,000 patients from 28 hospitals and physician offices were affected by a data breach involving medical billing vendor Practice Resources, according to an Aug. 4 submission to the HHS Office of Civil Rights.

Practice Resources posted a list online in July of the hospitals and medical offices whose patients' data was involved in the April 12 breach. It includes Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, N.Y., and physician practices for Penn Yan, N.Y.-based Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.

The company also alerted the California Attorney General's Office about the incident and has begun notifying patients that information including their names, home addresses and dates of treatment may have been accessed or taken.