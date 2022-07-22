Massachusetts hospital sued for lost wages after Kronos ransomware attack

Plymouth, Mass.-based Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital and human resources management company Ultimate Kronos Group are being sued for a December 2021 ransomware attack that compromised patients' protected health information and a number of health systems' payroll systems.

The suit, filed by a former employee of Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, alleges that due the ransomware attack on the Kronos Private Cloud, she was not paid for the full amount of time she worked.

According to the suit, on Dec. 13, 2021, the hospital allegedly began a payment freeze for their hourly employees, as a result of the freeze, the plaintiff contends that she did not receive the full amount of wages that she was entitled to in a timely manner.

The plaintiff alleges that she has incurred damages including non-payment of wages, loss of privacy and costs of protecting credit. She seeks class certification, injunctive and declaratory relief and compensatory and general damages.