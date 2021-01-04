Massachusetts health center employee email hack exposes patients' PHI

Mattapan (Mass.) Community Health Center began notifying patients Dec. 28 of a security incident that exposed some of their personal information.

MCHC discovered "unusual" activity in an employee email account on Oct. 16, 2020, prompting the health center to immediately launch an investigation into the incident, according to the news release. MCHC determined that an unknown person gained access to a health center employee email account between July 28 and Oct. 15.

Patient information exposed as a result of the breach varies by individual and included names, Social Security numbers, medical diagnosis and treatment information, health insurance information and medical record number.

MCHC said it is unaware of any misuse of the information and it has implemented additional security measures to protect information.

