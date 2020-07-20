Maryland long-term care facility network hack exposes 47,754 residents' info

Ellicott City, Md.-based Lorien Health Services recently experienced a hacking incident that exposed 47,754 residents' personal information.

The long-term care facility notified all residents affected by letter on June 16 and published a notification to its website on July 17 detailing the data security incident, which it said it discovered on June 6. The hacker was able to encrypt some of the facility's information and gained unauthorized access to data including residents' names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses and health diagnosis and treatment information.

The facility reported the data breach to HHS on July 17, claiming 47,754 residents were affected by the hacking/IT incident of its network server.

Lorien is offering free credit monitoring and identity protection services to those who may have been affected by the incident.

