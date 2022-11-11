Man charged with taking part in ransomware campaign targeting healthcare

A dual national of Canada and Russia has been charged with being part of a ransomware gang that has targeted the healthcare industry.

The Justice Department alleges Mikhail Vasiliev, 33, of Bradford, Ontario, was a member of the LockBit campaign that counted as many as 1,000 victims across the United States and other countries and extracted tens of millions of dollars in ransom payments.

He was charged with conspiracy to intentionally damage protected computers and to transmit ransom demands. He faces up to five years in prison. He is in Canadian custody and awaits extradition to the U.S.

"Let this be yet another warning to ransomware actors: working with partners around the world, the Department of Justice will continue to disrupt cyber threats and hold perpetrators to account," Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a Nov. 10 agency news release. "With our partners, we will use every available tool to disrupt, deter and punish cybercriminals."