Maine medical center data breach affects 11,938 patients

Lewiston-based Central Maine Medical Center filed a data breach notice about a cyberattack that compromised the protected health information of 11,938 patients, JD Supra reported Aug. 1.

On June 3, Central Maine Medical Center reported the breach as required under state and federal law. The notice said the hospital's IT system was accessed by an unauthorized user.

Central Maine Medical Center did not confirm the type of data that may have been accessed in the breach but reported that 11,938 individuals have been affected.

According to the report, Central Maine Medical Center said it is sending out data breach notification letters to the impacted individuals.