Lurie Children's offers financial relief to physicians amid cyberattack

Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago is offering emergency loans to independent physicians who haven't been able to bill patients for services during its cybersecurity outage, WBEZ Chicago reported Feb. 16.

A spokesperson from Lurie confirmed to the news outlet that a pediatric healthcare network with ownership ties to the children's hospital is providing loans with the aim of "sustaining patients' ongoing access to local pediatric providers." However, specific details were not disclosed.

This comes after the health system had to take down its phones, email and MyChart on Jan. 31 when it learned that a "known criminal threat actor" had targeted its organization.

Since Jan. 31, Lurie has been able to restore its phones and email to external email addresses, but MyChart still remains down.