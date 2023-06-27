Lehigh Valley Health Network data breach suit still alive in court

A data breach lawsuit against Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network was sent back to court after the health system said most of the affected patients lived in Pennsylvania, Law360 reported June 26.

The lawsuit alleges that the health system allowed ransomware hackers to obtain protected health information from patients, including nude photos used during cancer treatment.

These photos were later posted to the dark web by a Russian ransomware gang, BlackCat, who claimed responsibility for the attack on the health system.

The health system reported that 657 patients were affected by the February ransomware attack.