Lehigh Valley Health Network attacked by Russian ransomware gang

Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network said it was attacked by Russian ransomware gang BlackCat, The (Allentown) Morning Call reported Feb. 20.

The cyberattack centered on a physician practice in Lackawanna County but did not disrupt the health system's operations, Lehigh Valley President and CEO Brian Nester said in a statement, according to the story. BlackCat demanded a ransomware payment, but the health system refused, he said.

"We are continuing to work closely with our cybersecurity experts to evaluate the information involved and will provide notices to individuals as required as soon as possible," his statement said. "Attacks like this are reprehensible and we are dedicating appropriate resources to respond to this incident."

Mr. Nester said Lehigh Valley noticed suspicious activity on its IT network Feb. 6, and the initial investigation shows the incident involved a "computer system used for clinically appropriate patient images for radiation oncology treatment and other sensitive information," according to the story.

"If BlackCat thought to pressure LVHN by threatening to reveal the attack, LVHN has just taken that off the table by revealing it themselves," DataBreaches.net reported Feb. 20. "There is no notice on BlackCat's site at this time."