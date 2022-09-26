Lawsuit claims Mon Health didn't protect patients from data breach

Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health is being sued over a December 2021 data breach, The (Morgantown) Dominion Post reported Sept. 24.

The data breach had compromised the health and personal data of at least 492,861 people, including patients, providers, employees and contractors, according to the story. The data reportedly included names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and health insurance and medical treatment information.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to certify the lawsuit as a class-action, the Post reported. They cited Mon Health's "failure to implement and follow basic security procedures," and claimed the health system failed to comply with HIPAA-mandated safeguards, did not mail letters to affected individuals until nearly two months after finishing its investigation and did not offer credit monitoring or identity theft protection services.

"The security of patient and employee data is a top priority for Mon Health System and its affiliated hospitals," Mon Health said in a statement to the newspaper. "Due to ongoing litigation, we are unable to comment further at this time."