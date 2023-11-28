Kansas hospital ramps up staffing in wake of Ardent ransomware attack

In response to the ransomware attack on Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services and its affiliates, Stormont Vail Health took action by augmenting staffing levels at its hospital, emergency department and Express Care clinics, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported Nov. 28.

The Topeka, Kan.-based hospital said it was working to handle higher patient volumes as some emergency room patients from Ardent facilities were being redirected to other hospitals.

"It has been all hands on deck to ensure we have support staff, nurses and providers in urgent care, emergency department and in the hospital," Rob Kenagy, MD, president and CEO of Stormont Vail, said. "Our primary and specialty care providers are also pitching in to keep patient services in focus and help to navigate patients to the care they need."

Ardent Health Services and its affiliated entities detected a cybersecurity incident on Nov. 23 and characterized the event as a ransomware attack. The incident forced Ardent and its affiliates to shut down their networks, temporarily halting user access to various IT applications, including Epic, internet and clinical programs.