Kansas health system notifies patients of October cyberattack

Parsons, Kan.-based Labette Health is notifying patients whose information may have been affected by an October cyberattack.

An unauthorized third party disrupted Labette Health's systems between Oct. 15-24. An investigation found that the files the third party accessed contained patient information, including first and last names, medical information, treatments costs, dates of services, insurance information, Medicare or Medicaid numbers and Social Security numbers.

Labette Health said there is no evidence suggesting that any of the affected patient information has been misused. The health system is offering free credit monitoring for patients whose Social Security numbers were involved.

The health system did not disclose how many patients were affected by the incident.